Piper Sandler Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $21.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.