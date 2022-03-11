Piper Sandler Trims Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price to $61.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of MC opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

