Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $318,052.26 and $5.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007164 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00101932 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00278472 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

