Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PAZRF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAZRF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.