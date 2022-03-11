PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 17,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,694. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 135.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 84.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.