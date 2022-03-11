Points International (TSE:PTS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00. The stock traded as low as C$17.38 and last traded at C$22.10, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.42.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Points International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$330.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.43.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

