Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 94.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBL. Cormark lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Pollard Banknote stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,221. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.15 million and a PE ratio of 24.70. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$22.66 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.07.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

