Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $519.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $559.75.

Shares of POOL opened at $452.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.76. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $200,159,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

