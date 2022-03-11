Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.