Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.35%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.
