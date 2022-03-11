PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $897.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,194.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.76 or 0.06604913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00272724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00744256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00068206 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00443960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00397919 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,420,215 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.