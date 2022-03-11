PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 345,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

