PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.
Shares of PWSC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 345,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
