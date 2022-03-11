PPG Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

PPG Industries stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

