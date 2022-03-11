Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

PRMW opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.