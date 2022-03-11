Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
