ProBit Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million (PROB)

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProBit Token has a market cap of $11.60 million and $10,116.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProBit Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProBit Token Profile

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ProBit Token

