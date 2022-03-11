Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,277,218 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20.

