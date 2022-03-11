Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $111.46. 3,284,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.33 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.