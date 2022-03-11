Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.65 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 227,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGBH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 142,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.