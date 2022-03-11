Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

