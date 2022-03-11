Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,135,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.