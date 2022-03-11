Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.
NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $51.66.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.
About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
