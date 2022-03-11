Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ RXDX traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 381,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

