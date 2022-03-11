Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

