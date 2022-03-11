ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

