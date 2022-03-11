ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

