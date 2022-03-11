ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $203.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.