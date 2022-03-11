ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Anthem by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

ANTM opened at $473.20 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.85 and a 1-year high of $477.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

