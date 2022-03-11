ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

OKE opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

