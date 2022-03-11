ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

