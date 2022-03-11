Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.12) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

