PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

