PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in February

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.