Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

