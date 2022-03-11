Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $348.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.67.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $365.99. The stock had a trading volume of 455,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,253. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

