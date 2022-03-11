Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,999. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 70.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

