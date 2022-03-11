PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of PVH opened at $74.26 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

