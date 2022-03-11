Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

NYSE:EXR opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

