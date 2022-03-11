Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lifted by Analyst

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Discovery by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Discovery by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

