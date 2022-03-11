Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,948 shares of company stock valued at $165,469. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 59,931.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 128.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 472.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

