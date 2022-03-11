Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the business services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FISV. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.