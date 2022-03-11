Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 595,538 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.