Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Reduced by Analyst

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for FedNat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

FNHC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FedNat stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

