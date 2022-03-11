Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $114.98 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $26,901,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

