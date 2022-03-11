Qtum Hits One Day Volume of $104.51 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00015012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $576.72 million and approximately $104.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,042,994 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

