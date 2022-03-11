Quanex Building Products Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:NX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $772.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

