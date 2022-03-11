Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Acquires A$30,190.00 in Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of A$30,190.00 ($22,036.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Qube Company Profile (Get Rating)
