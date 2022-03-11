Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $117.52 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.