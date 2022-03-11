Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QIPT. upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

QIPT opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $587,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

