Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.75

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 6139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

