Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN – Get Rating) is one of 929 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rain Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Rain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Therapeutics N/A N/A -1.85 Rain Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.71

Rain Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rain Therapeutics. Rain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Therapeutics N/A -57.52% -39.58% Rain Therapeutics Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rain Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rain Therapeutics Competitors 5714 20118 42523 828 2.56

Rain Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.05%. Given Rain Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rain Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rain Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

